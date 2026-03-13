India Spurs BRICS Dialogue Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

As tensions rise in West Asia, India is taking the reins within the BRICS coalition to facilitate a unified approach to the ongoing Iran-US conflict, according to authoritative sources. The situation has captured attention at the highest diplomatic levels, including a reported phone call between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Recent escalations, marked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran followed by a strong counter-offensive from Tehran aimed at Israel and several Gulf countries, have pressed India to spearhead discussions among BRICS nations. In its current role as Chair, India is working through the BRICS Sherpa channel to navigate the complexities of this geopolitical crisis.

The expansion of BRICS in recent years to include countries like the UAE and Iran makes consensus within the group even more critical. Alongside virtual Sherpa meetings, India's leadership is actively engaging with regional BRICS member states, underscoring the bloc's importance in global economic and political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)