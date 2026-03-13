Left Menu

Claiming Kanshi Ram: The Struggle for Dalit Legacy

UP Minister Asim Arun criticized Rahul Gandhi's claim to Dalit leader Kanshi Ram's legacy as 'artificial', emphasizing that Kanshi Ram opposed the Congress throughout his life and founded the BSP to uplift Dalits. Arun pointed out that Kanshi Ram's legacy is more closely tied to the BJP and BSP chief Mayawati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:28 IST
Claiming Kanshi Ram: The Struggle for Dalit Legacy
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, UP Minister Asim Arun labeled Rahal Gandhi's attempt to align with Kanshi Ram's legacy as insincere, asserting the Congress Leader's lack of historical insight. At a recent event, Gandhi suggested that if Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram could have been a Congress Chief Minister, a claim Arun dismissed outright.

Arun emphasized that Kanshi Ram, who established the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), dedicated his life to confronting Congress policies which he saw as suppressive to Dalit leadership. Referring to Kanshi Ram's book, 'Chamcha Yug', Arun accused the Congress of designating Dalit leaders as mere sycophants and treating Kanshi Ram dismissively during his lifetime.

With Mayawati, current BSP chief, regarded as the rightful heir to Kanshi Ram's legacy, Arun underscored alliances with the BJP and dismissed Congress claims. As elections loom, both Congress and Samajwadi Party vie for his legacy despite tenuous links, reflecting deep political divides over Dalit empowerment and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026