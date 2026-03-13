Claiming Kanshi Ram: The Struggle for Dalit Legacy

In a pointed critique, UP Minister Asim Arun labeled Rahal Gandhi's attempt to align with Kanshi Ram's legacy as insincere, asserting the Congress Leader's lack of historical insight. At a recent event, Gandhi suggested that if Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram could have been a Congress Chief Minister, a claim Arun dismissed outright.

Arun emphasized that Kanshi Ram, who established the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), dedicated his life to confronting Congress policies which he saw as suppressive to Dalit leadership. Referring to Kanshi Ram's book, 'Chamcha Yug', Arun accused the Congress of designating Dalit leaders as mere sycophants and treating Kanshi Ram dismissively during his lifetime.

With Mayawati, current BSP chief, regarded as the rightful heir to Kanshi Ram's legacy, Arun underscored alliances with the BJP and dismissed Congress claims. As elections loom, both Congress and Samajwadi Party vie for his legacy despite tenuous links, reflecting deep political divides over Dalit empowerment and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)