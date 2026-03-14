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Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced infrastructure projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam to bolster connectivity and development in the region. Key projects include a 166-km access-controlled expressway reducing travel time and an elevated corridor to alleviate congestion. These developments aim to enhance links with neighboring states and foster regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:46 IST
Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Assam
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a series of infrastructure projects totaling Rs 23,550 crore in the town of Silchar, Assam. The announcement comes just before the assembly elections, highlighting the government's focus on infrastructure development in the Northeast.

Among the projects is an access-controlled expressway, costing Rs 22,864 crore, connecting Silchar in Cachar district to Shillong in Meghalaya. This 166-km greenfield high-speed corridor is expected to reduce the travel distance between Guwahati and Silchar from 295 km to 252 km, significantly cutting travel time to approximately 5 hours.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for an elevated corridor on NH-306, aimed at alleviating congestion and improving connectivity with neighboring states. Additionally, a Rs 122-crore College of Agriculture will be established in Karimganj district, underscoring the broader aim of economic development in the Barak Valley and enhancing regional links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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