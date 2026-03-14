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Mayawati Criticizes Congress' Bharat Ratna Proposal for Kanshi Ram

BSP chief Mayawati criticized the Congress for proposing to award the Bharat Ratna to BSP founder Kanshi Ram, questioning their past neglect of Dalit leaders like B.R. Ambedkar. She urged vigilance against political maneuvers aimed at weakening the BSP, notably by using Kanshi Ram's legacy for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:29 IST
Mayawati Criticizes Congress' Bharat Ratna Proposal for Kanshi Ram
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has voiced strong objections to the Congress party's proposal to award the Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram, the late founder of the BSP, should they come to power. Mayawati's criticism, conveyed through a Hindi post on X, called into question the Congress's previous record on honoring Dalit icons like B.R. Ambedkar.

Highlighting the Congress's historical oversight, she accused them of failing to properly honor Ambedkar, known for his central role in crafting India's Constitution. She expressed skepticism over the sincerity of the Congress's current promise, suggesting it was a tactic to weaken her party, the BSP.

Mayawati's remarks came ahead of Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, cautioning BSP supporters to remain watchful of attempts by political adversaries to exploit Kanshi Ram's significance for strategic benefits. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outlined the party's retrospective shortcomings at a recent event, advocating for honoring Kanshi Ram's political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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