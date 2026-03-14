TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK-led NDA Amidst Political Speculation

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), spearheaded by actor Vijay, firmly denied forming an alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, dismissing any such reports as mere media conjecture.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran dodged direct questions about an alliance and instead expressed worries over the state's law and order conditions and women's safety.

TVK's Joint General Secretary, C T R Nirmal Kumar, reaffirmed the party's stance, stating no partnership with NDA is possible, labeling BJP as an ideological adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)