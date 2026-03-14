Left Menu

TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK-led NDA Amidst Political Speculation

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay, denied any alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, calling such reports media speculation. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran did not directly address queries about a potential alliance, instead highlighting concerns over state law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:48 IST
TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK-led NDA Amidst Political Speculation
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), spearheaded by actor Vijay, firmly denied forming an alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, dismissing any such reports as mere media conjecture.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran dodged direct questions about an alliance and instead expressed worries over the state's law and order conditions and women's safety.

TVK's Joint General Secretary, C T R Nirmal Kumar, reaffirmed the party's stance, stating no partnership with NDA is possible, labeling BJP as an ideological adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026