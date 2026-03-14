TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK-led NDA Amidst Political Speculation
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay, denied any alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, calling such reports media speculation. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran did not directly address queries about a potential alliance, instead highlighting concerns over state law and order issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), spearheaded by actor Vijay, firmly denied forming an alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, dismissing any such reports as mere media conjecture.
Meanwhile, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran dodged direct questions about an alliance and instead expressed worries over the state's law and order conditions and women's safety.
TVK's Joint General Secretary, C T R Nirmal Kumar, reaffirmed the party's stance, stating no partnership with NDA is possible, labeling BJP as an ideological adversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- TVK
- AIADMK
- NDA
- Tamil Nadu
- BJP
- Vijay
- alliance
- election
- politics
- law and order
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