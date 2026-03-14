Strategic Moves: Haryana BJP's Countdown to Rajya Sabha Polls

On Saturday, Haryana BJP MLAs convened for a strategic meeting to prepare for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, aimed at filling two crucial seats. The meeting saw participation from key political figures including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP's Haryana chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

The session provided training for first-time MLAs, highlighting the intricacies of the voting process to prevent invalid votes. 'Training like this ensures that even minor mistakes can be avoided,' stated minister Mahipal Dhanda, underscoring the importance of the initiative.

Meanwhile, Congress has adopted an alternative strategy by moving its MLAs to Himachal Pradesh. Despite the Congress holding the numbers advantage, previous elections have shown unpredictable results due to instances of cross-voting. The political landscape remains dynamic as the parties gear up for the March 16 polling.

(With inputs from agencies.)