Congress Candidate Conundrum: No Setbacks, Says Satheesan

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, quashed reports of internal discord within the Congress over candidate selection. He highlighted that the party is unified and ready to announce candidates soon after the election declaration.

Satheesan dismissed any claims of promises made to fellow Congress leader K Sudhakaran about an Assembly ticket, emphasizing that candidacy decisions rest with the party, and not individuals. He refuted claims of dissent as media exaggeration.

Discussing the possibility of Members of Parliament contesting in the Assembly election, Satheesan stated that such decisions were under the purview of the AICC. He also addressed the appearance of posters supporting Sudhakaran, attributing them to outside influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)