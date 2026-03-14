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Congress Candidate Conundrum: No Setbacks, Says Satheesan

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, dismissed reports of internal conflict over candidate selection within Congress, particularly with K Sudhakaran. He attributed rumors of discord to media speculation and reaffirmed that candidate announcements would follow electoral declarations. Satheesan clarified that the central leadership, not individuals, decides candidacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:51 IST
Congress Candidate Conundrum: No Setbacks, Says Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, quashed reports of internal discord within the Congress over candidate selection. He highlighted that the party is unified and ready to announce candidates soon after the election declaration.

Satheesan dismissed any claims of promises made to fellow Congress leader K Sudhakaran about an Assembly ticket, emphasizing that candidacy decisions rest with the party, and not individuals. He refuted claims of dissent as media exaggeration.

Discussing the possibility of Members of Parliament contesting in the Assembly election, Satheesan stated that such decisions were under the purview of the AICC. He also addressed the appearance of posters supporting Sudhakaran, attributing them to outside influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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