Violence Erupts Ahead of PM Modi's Kolkata Rally
Tensions flared between TMC and BJP supporters in Kolkata just before Prime Minister Modi's rally, leading to injuries and damage. Allegations of stone-throwing emerged, with both parties blaming each other. Police intervened to control the situation, but not before shopkeepers closed their stores amid the chaos.
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Clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in central Kolkata on Saturday, shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. The incident left a police officer and BJP leader injured, according to officials.
Eyewitnesses reported that rival supporters hurled stones and shouted slogans, escalating tensions near the Brigade Parade Ground, approximately 5 km from the rally venue. The BJP alleged unprovoked attacks on their march towards the rally.
Amidst conflicting reports of blame, BJP activists claimed their procession was targeted, resulting in vehicle damage and injuries. Meanwhile, TMC supporters accused BJP members of attacking a West Bengal minister's residence nearby. Police were criticized for initial inaction but later mobilized a large contingent to restore order, prompting businesses to shut down temporarily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Assembly Elections
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- Parivartan Yatra
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