France Initiates Peace Talks Between Israel and Lebanon

France stands ready to mediate ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon, announced President Emmanuel Macron in a social media post on Saturday. He emphasized that Lebanese leaders are prepared for direct negotiations with Israel and urged the Israeli government to take this chance to initiate ceasefire discussions.

Macron stressed the necessity of finding a lasting solution that upholds Lebanon's sovereignty. He also called for an end to the Israeli offensive and Hezbollah's actions, highlighting the importance of preventing Lebanon from plunging into chaos.

The French President's appeal underscores his country's commitment to maintaining stability in the region and promoting peaceful resolutions to escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)