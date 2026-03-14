Amit Shah's Bold Pitch for BJP in Punjab: A Promise of Transformation

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a stinging critique against Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government on Saturday. At a rally in Moga, Shah accused the government of failing on multiple fronts, including law and order, rampant drug issues, and corruption, which he labeled as an 'ATM' for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Sounding a clarion call for change, Shah urged voters to give BJP a chance in the upcoming 2027 elections, promising that only Narendra Modi and the BJP can resolve these enduring issues in Punjab. He pledged to eradicate the drug menace within two years if BJP comes to power.

Shah emphasized that Punjab's current state is marred by debt and unemployment, blaming previous administrations for the chaos. He assured that the BJP would transform Punjab, rid it of corruption, and restore its dignity, seeking a historical opportunity from voters to lead the change.

(With inputs from agencies.)