Left Menu

TVK's Electoral Gamble: Between Solo Legacy and Strategic Alliances

TVK senior leader C T R Nirmal Kumar denied alliance with NDA amid internal discussions led by General Secretary N Anand. Speculations persist about potential alliance with AIADMK-BJP similar to Andhra Pradesh's model. Social media rumors and BJP leader K Annamalai's rebuttals further fuel political intrigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:57 IST
TVK's Electoral Gamble: Between Solo Legacy and Strategic Alliances
  • Country:
  • India

TVK senior leader C T R Nirmal Kumar categorically denied any likelihood of an alliance with the NDA on Saturday. However, sources from within the party indicate ongoing internal discussions led by General Secretary N Anand, exploring collaborations that blend Vijay's charisma with politically seasoned parties for electoral success.

Talks focus on whether aligning with the AIADMK-BJP could replicate the Janasena-TDP model from neighboring Andhra Pradesh in Tamil Nadu. Some factions within TVK push for going solo, citing the legacy of MGR as a template for success. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's ambiguous comments have fueled social media rumors.

Annamalai from BJP dismissed claims of coercion aimed at including TVK in the NDA, asserting that the BJP respects its internal decisions. Controversy involving Vijay's visit to Delhi for a CBI probe adds to the speculation. TVK maintains its stance through official channels, urging members to disregard media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026