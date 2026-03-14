TVK's Electoral Gamble: Between Solo Legacy and Strategic Alliances

TVK senior leader C T R Nirmal Kumar categorically denied any likelihood of an alliance with the NDA on Saturday. However, sources from within the party indicate ongoing internal discussions led by General Secretary N Anand, exploring collaborations that blend Vijay's charisma with politically seasoned parties for electoral success.

Talks focus on whether aligning with the AIADMK-BJP could replicate the Janasena-TDP model from neighboring Andhra Pradesh in Tamil Nadu. Some factions within TVK push for going solo, citing the legacy of MGR as a template for success. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's ambiguous comments have fueled social media rumors.

Annamalai from BJP dismissed claims of coercion aimed at including TVK in the NDA, asserting that the BJP respects its internal decisions. Controversy involving Vijay's visit to Delhi for a CBI probe adds to the speculation. TVK maintains its stance through official channels, urging members to disregard media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)