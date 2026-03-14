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Macron Urges Lebanon-Israel Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the urgency of preventing Lebanon from descending into chaos amid escalating tensions. He called for Hezbollah to cease its aggressive actions and urged Israel to halt its airstrikes. Macron advocated for dialogue between Lebanese leaders and Israel to achieve a lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:50 IST
Macron Urges Lebanon-Israel Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a definitive stance on the escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention to prevent further chaos. He held discussions with Lebanon's top officials, urging them to pursue dialogue with Israel to find a peaceful resolution.

Macron called on Hezbollah to cease its inflammatory actions and implored Israel to stop its extensive airstrikes, warning that sustained aggression would only lead to more instability. He emphasized the importance of both parties seizing the opportunity for direct talks.

Lebanon's President, Joseph Aoun, expressed a willingness to engage with Israel, yet had not received a response. Meanwhile, Macron highlighted that Lebanon and Israel have remained technically at war since 1948, underscoring the critical need for negotiations to support Lebanese sovereignty and regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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