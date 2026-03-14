Opposition Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Political Legacy Plans

A political storm brews in Karnataka as senior BJP leader R Ashoka lashes out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ashoka condemned Siddaramaiah for appealing to voters in Varuna to support his son Yathindra politically, suggesting it mirrors a dynasty model.

Critics claim this move contradicts Siddaramaiah's longtime socialist stance and betrays Ambedkar's democratic principles. "Is this a monarchy?" Ashoka questioned, denouncing the legacy appeal as damaging to state politics.

In a broader critique, Ashoka addressed internal Congress strife and suggested the party prioritize public issues over political power plays. Amid Middle East conflicts causing LPG shortages, he urged state action against price gouging and black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)