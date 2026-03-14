Opposition Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Political Legacy Plans
Senior BJP leader R Ashoka criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for urging voters to support his son, Yathindra. Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of promoting hereditary politics, contradicting Ambedkar's principles. The opposition also addressed internal Congress conflicts and urged action on the LPG crisis amid Middle East tensions.
- Country:
- India
A political storm brews in Karnataka as senior BJP leader R Ashoka lashes out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ashoka condemned Siddaramaiah for appealing to voters in Varuna to support his son Yathindra politically, suggesting it mirrors a dynasty model.
Critics claim this move contradicts Siddaramaiah's longtime socialist stance and betrays Ambedkar's democratic principles. "Is this a monarchy?" Ashoka questioned, denouncing the legacy appeal as damaging to state politics.
In a broader critique, Ashoka addressed internal Congress strife and suggested the party prioritize public issues over political power plays. Amid Middle East conflicts causing LPG shortages, he urged state action against price gouging and black marketing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddaramaiah
- Yathindra
- Karnataka
- politics
- nepotism
- BJP
- congress
- R Ashoka
- LPG crisis
- Ambedkar
ALSO READ
Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Assam Elections
Political Tensions Soar: TMC and BJP Clash Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally
Odisha's Political Chess: BJP's Strategic Moves Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
BJP's New Bengal Strategy: Merging Hindutva with Cultural Identity
Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam assembly elections.