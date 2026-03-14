India's Firm Reproach: Condemning Pakistan's Afghan Airstrikes

India has issued a strong condemnation of Pakistan's air strikes conducted on Afghan soil, emphasizing the necessity for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan to be upheld.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, the raids resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, marking them as another act of aggression from a Pakistani regime opposed to Afghan independence.

This statement came in response to a recent spike in military tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with repeated air raid incidents intensifying hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)