Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health and Legal Troubles Escalate

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health condition has taken a turn for the worse at a hospital in Brasilia, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit to address kidney function deterioration and pneumonia-related complications.

The 70-year-old is currently serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt in 2023 and is under medical observation for worsened inflammatory markers. Despite these challenges, doctors assess his situation as serious but stable.

Bolsonaro's family has petitioned the Supreme Court for his house arrest, citing insufficient medical care in prison. Bolsonaro, a frequent hospital visitor since a 2018 assassination attempt, continues to face legal repercussions, maintaining his innocence against all charges.