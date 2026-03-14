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Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Opposition for Appeasement Politics

Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting the public's beliefs. He highlighted the BJP's role in constructing the Ayodhya temple and revitalizing other religious sites. Adityanath emphasized the importance of Sanatan Dharma in strengthening the nation, condemning anti-Sanatan conducts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaithal | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:16 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Opposition for Appeasement Politics
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a critique against opposition parties on Saturday, accusing them of prioritizing appeasement and votebank politics over public beliefs.

Addressing a gathering of saints in Haryana's Kaithal district, Adityanath noted that opposition parties ruled for years post-Independence but neglected religious sentiments and key national issues. He praised the BJP for enabling the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya and major temple reconstructions, attributing these achievements to the party's governance.

The Chief Minister argued that anti-Sanatan governments create divisive issues, such as the Kashmir and Naxal problems, and warned that Indian citizens will no longer accept those undermining Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized a strong Sanatan Dharma is vital to India's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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