Iran Facilitates Passage Through Hormuz: A Diplomatic Gesture Amidst Conflict

As tensions rise in West Asia, Iran has permitted the passage of some ships through the critical Strait of Hormuz, according to Mohammad Fathali, the Iranian ambassador to India, addressing the India Today Conclave 2026. The precise number of vessels allowed was not disclosed, leaving questions about the extent of the passage allowance.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil shipments, has become a focal point due to the geopolitical conflict involving Iran. Amid this turmoil, India managed the safe transit of two LPG-carrying ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, through the narrow sea lane, escalating diplomatic dialogues for the safe passage of additional vessels.

With 60% of India's LPG imports sourced from Gulf nations, the closure of the Strait poses significant economic challenges, making Iran's cooperation vital. Amidst sensitive negotiations, historical ties between India and Iran are reinforced, emphasizing mutual interests and collaborative resolutions to counter external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)