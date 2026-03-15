From Cinema to Politics: Vijay's Fans Embark on a Political Journey

At the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, Vijay's fans are taking a significant leap from fandom to political engagement. These young devotees, inspired by actor-politician Vijay, queue up daily to secure posts in the party's emerging district units and committees, reflecting their transition from spectators to active participants.

For many, this shift comes with personal sacrifices. Samuel, a 33-year-old mechanic, recalls the struggles of leaving his job to embrace politics. Promised a ward secretary position, he remains committed despite the initial hardships. Conversely, 28-year-old Vidya balances her nursing career with political activities, thanks to a supportive familial network.

Vignesh, another party supporter and prospective district secretary, acknowledges the challenges faced due to TVK's inexperience. However, vibrant public support bolsters his optimism for change, especially in combating corruption. While rumors of an alliance with BJP shocked some members, unwavering faith in Vijay's leadership keeps fans hopeful for a brighter political future.