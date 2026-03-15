France's Municipal Elections: A Prelude to Presidential Pivot

Voters in France are heading to the polls this Sunday to participate in the first round of municipal elections. These elections span from small villages to France's largest cities, testing the strength of political parties before the next presidential election for President Macron's successor.

The outcomes will be closely watched for clues about how parties may perform in the 2027 presidential race, marking the end of Macron's second term. Notable attention is on key races in major cities, including Paris, where Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo has opted not to run for a third term, having steered the city through significant challenges.

In Marseille, current left-wing Mayor Benoît Payan faces a challenge from far-right National Rally candidate Franck Allisio. This race, among others, is pivotal for assessing momentum for Marine Le Pen's party, especially given her legal troubles and potential disqualification from future presidential runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)