Egyptian Diplomat's Crucial Gulf Tour Amid Rising Tensions
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is embarking on a Gulf tour, starting with Qatar, to discuss regional developments in the context of the Israeli-U.S. war on Iran. Details on other Gulf states he may visit remain undisclosed, highlighting the diplomatic urgency and complexity of current geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty will commence a diplomatic tour starting Sunday with a visit to Qatar. The tour aims to address regional developments amid the intensifying Israeli-U.S. conflict with Iran, as confirmed by the foreign ministry.
The ministry's announcement did not specify which other Gulf nations will be included in Abdelatty's itinerary, leaving room for speculation as the minister navigates this sensitive geopolitical landscape.
The trip underscores Egypt's strategic role in fostering dialogue and assessing alliances in a region marked by escalating tensions and uncertain futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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