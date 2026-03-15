Egyptian Diplomat's Crucial Gulf Tour Amid Rising Tensions

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty will commence a diplomatic tour starting Sunday with a visit to Qatar. The tour aims to address regional developments amid the intensifying Israeli-U.S. conflict with Iran, as confirmed by the foreign ministry.

The ministry's announcement did not specify which other Gulf nations will be included in Abdelatty's itinerary, leaving room for speculation as the minister navigates this sensitive geopolitical landscape.

The trip underscores Egypt's strategic role in fostering dialogue and assessing alliances in a region marked by escalating tensions and uncertain futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)