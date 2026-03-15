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LDF's Quest for a Third Term: Challenges and Opportunities

The ruling LDF in Kerala, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is striving for a third consecutive victory in the upcoming state elections. While leveraging its development projects and welfare measures, the party faces scrutiny over controversial issues and internal dissent, challenging its sustained hold on power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:29 IST
LDF's Quest for a Third Term: Challenges and Opportunities
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The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is gearing up for an unprecedented third consecutive victory in state elections, leaning heavily on the leadership of veteran Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The party highlights its focus on infrastructure and development initiatives to validate its governance model. However, significant challenges from internal dissent and scandals, such as the Sabarimala gold misappropriation cases, have presented hurdles. Furthermore, recent defections within the party showcase growing discontent among its members.

The looming elections will also test the LDF's ability to address public grievances, particularly in high-range districts plagued by frequent wildlife conflicts and controversies surrounding its ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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