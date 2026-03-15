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Tamil Nadu Election Spotlight: Key Players and Battleground Constituencies

The upcoming single-phase election in Tamil Nadu illuminates significant constituencies and candidates. Key figures include Chief Minister MK Stalin expected to retain the Kolathur seat, and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami contesting from Edappadi. Notable names also include DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, NTK's Seeman, and BJP's Nainar Nagenthran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:40 IST
Tamil Nadu Election Spotlight: Key Players and Battleground Constituencies
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The Election Commission has announced a single-phase election on April 23 for 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu. The race highlights key constituencies and notable candidates, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is poised to retain his position in Kolathur, Chennai.

In Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Chennai, the focus is on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, with expectations high for him to hold his ground. Meanwhile, AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami is a front-runner in the Edappadi constituency, having solidified his leadership within his party.

The political landscape is further charged by figures such as NTK's Seeman, contesting from Karaikudi, and BJP's Nainar Nagenthran from Tirunelveli. These developments highlight the complexities and competitiveness of Tamil Nadu's electoral scene.

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