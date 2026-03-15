CPI Announces Candidates for Kerala Assembly Elections
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its candidates for 25 constituencies in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections on April 9. Key candidates include four incumbent ministers. The CPI is a major ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front and plans to campaign with limited financial resources.
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The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its candidates for 25 constituencies for the Kerala Assembly elections slated for April 9. State Secretary Binoy Viswam shared the list shortly after the Election Commission released the poll schedule.
As a pivotal partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the CPI has fielded four sitting ministers, including G R Anil, J Chinchurani, K Rajan, and P Prasad. Notably, some of the candidates have already served two consecutive terms, such as K Rajan, Mohammed Muhsin, E T Taison, and V R Sunil Kumar.
In Nattika, former MLA Geetha Gopi will contest replacing incumbent C C Mukundan, while in Kaipamangalam, E T Taison will face Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan from North Paravur. Viswam welcomed the election timeline, highlighting that campaigning in peak summer could pose challenges, and acknowledging that the party's campaign budget is limited.
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