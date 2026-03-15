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RSS Calls for Swift End to West Asia Conflict

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called for global peace amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, stating that the Union government is prioritizing the nation's supreme interests. Emphasizing peaceful conduct, the RSS highlighted the need for the swift conclusion of conflicts to restore normalcy and happiness for ordinary people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samalkha | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:45 IST
RSS Calls for Swift End to West Asia Conflict
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a call for peace in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Emphasizing the importance of global stability, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted the Indian government's efforts to prioritize the nation's interests. He expressed a desire for the swift resolution of the conflict to ensure ordinary citizens can return to peaceful lives.

Hosabale, speaking at the media briefing during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting, reiterated the organization's vision for global peace. He refrained from analyzing the conflict's root causes but stressed that wars disrupt the happiness of ordinary people, thus the need for rapid conflict resolution.

Addressing domestic issues, Hosabale commented on the necessity of peaceful expressions of grief, following protests in India over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Furthermore, he highlighted a historical context, citing past Muslim support for the RSS during British rule, which, he said, underscores the organization's longstanding non-communal stance. The meeting, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and NRIs, reinforced the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', portraying the world as one family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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