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Kerala Election 2023: CPI(M) Reveals Star-Studded Candidate Lineup

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) released a list of 81 candidates, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan, for the April 9 Assembly polls. 56 sitting MLAs will contest, with independent candidates yet to be announced for five constituencies. The party emphasized its decade-long governance focused on pro-people welfare and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:44 IST
Kerala Election 2023: CPI(M) Reveals Star-Studded Candidate Lineup
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has unveiled its star-studded lineup of 81 candidates, marking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the most prominent entry. The announcement was made by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference, following the election schedule release by the Election Commission in New Delhi.

Notably, the list comprises 56 sitting MLAs and includes 11 ministers alongside Vijayan, signaling a robust strategy to retain power. However, conspicuous by their absence are A N Shamseer, currently serving as Assembly Speaker, and party stalwart M M Mani from the high range Idukki district. Meanwhile, Vijayan will contest from his traditional seat in Dharmadam, Kannur District, although some leaders like K K Shailaja will contest from new territories.

The CPI(M) emphasized its commitment to governance centered around welfare and development over the past decade, claiming it has been a period free from communalism and conflicts. As the party gears up for the elections, it continues to await the outcome of a case involving expelled MLA Antony Raju before finalizing their candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Central seat. The political battleground also extends to Puducherry's Mahe constituency, where CPI(M) has fielded independent candidate T Ashok Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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