Amit Shah Champions BJP's Return in Assam with Youthful Momentum

Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced strong confidence in the BJP's ability to secure a significant mandate in Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to removing illegal infiltrators and called out the Congress for its handling of such issues.

Shah praised Chief Minister Sarma for his decisive action in reclaiming land from infiltrators and highlighted the BJP's achievements in job creation, noting that the state government surpassed its employment promises with a clean recruitment drive. The BJP's focus, he stated, remains concentrated on development and youth empowerment.

In his address, Shah also criticized the Congress for allegedly defaming India at international forums and accused the party of nurturing corruption and polarisation. He suggested that the party's tactics are harming national interests, urging the youth to resist following such political activities that he believes undermine progress.