Political Tensions Flare: BJP Protests Arrests Over Kolkata Clash
BJP members protested in Baranagar, Kolkata, over the arrests of party workers linked to a clash near PM Modi's rally. Alleging false implications, the protest disrupted traffic as BJP accused TMC supporters of instigating violence. TMC refuted claims, countering allegations against BJP.
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The northern outskirts of Kolkata witnessed political unrest on Sunday as BJP members staged a protest in Baranagar to contest the arrests tied to an altercation preceding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's city rally.
Approximately 200 BJP supporters gathered at the Baranagar police station, demanding the release of three local party members caught up in the fray amongst nine total arrests related to the Girish Park clash. These protestors insist their colleagues were wrongfully accused due to their political affiliations.
The demonstration obstructed traffic across north Kolkata, prompting diversions from Dunlop Crossing to Shyambazar. The altercation initially erupted as BJP workers made their way to Modi's Brigade Parade Grounds rally, accusing TMC supporters of assaulting their buses. The TMC countered, accusing the BJP of targeting state minister Sashi Panja's residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)