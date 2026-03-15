Election Schedules, Diplomatic Challenges, and Weather Delights Highlight the Day

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for upcoming assembly elections across key Indian states like Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal. These elections will occur in phases, with vote counting set for May 4. This announcement marks a critical moment in India's political calendar.

Diplomatic strategies face scrutiny as the Congress criticizes the current government's handling of the Chabahar port issue. Coupled with the closure of the Ayni airbase, these events represent setbacks in India's Central Asian diplomatic efforts, raising questions about future policies and initiatives.

Meanwhile, a shift in weather patterns provides much-needed relief from recent heatwaves in northern India. Light rain and thunderstorms have cooled regions in the plains, offering a respite as the country navigates complex political and diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)