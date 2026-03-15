Supreme Court Upholds Election Commission's Decision in Dhanusha

In a noteworthy decision, the Supreme Court on Sunday denied issuing an interim order contesting the Election Commission's annulment of Kishori Sah's candidacy for the Dhanusha constituency.

This decision meant victory for Nepali Communist Party leader Matrika Yadav in the March 5 polls, despite Sah's previous high voter count.

Sah had filed a writ questioning the legitimacy of his candidacy's cancellation, attributed to his listing in a financial blacklist by the Election Commission. The outcome reaffirms Sah's disqualification, solidifying Yadav's electoral win.