Direct Talks with Iran: A Path to Restarting Hormuz Shipping
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar advocates for direct discussions with Iran as the optimal approach to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He shared in an interview that these talks are proving fruitful, and he is committed to continuing this diplomatic engagement for effective outcomes.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has emphasized the effectiveness of direct discussions with Iran as a method to resume shipping operations through the critical Strait of Hormuz. During an interview published on Sunday, Jaishankar expressed optimism about the ongoing talks.
Jaishankar mentioned to the Financial Times that his engagement with Iran has started yielding positive results, reinforcing his decision to sustain these dialogues. He noted that the continuation of talks is strategic and beneficial for India's interests.
The discussions mark a significant step in diplomatic efforts, aiming to ensure stable and secure shipping routes through the vital maritime channel. The outcomes so far point towards a constructive international collaboration.
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