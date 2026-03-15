Left Menu

Direct Talks with Iran: A Path to Restarting Hormuz Shipping

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar advocates for direct discussions with Iran as the optimal approach to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He shared in an interview that these talks are proving fruitful, and he is committed to continuing this diplomatic engagement for effective outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:58 IST
Direct Talks with Iran: A Path to Restarting Hormuz Shipping

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has emphasized the effectiveness of direct discussions with Iran as a method to resume shipping operations through the critical Strait of Hormuz. During an interview published on Sunday, Jaishankar expressed optimism about the ongoing talks.

Jaishankar mentioned to the Financial Times that his engagement with Iran has started yielding positive results, reinforcing his decision to sustain these dialogues. He noted that the continuation of talks is strategic and beneficial for India's interests.

The discussions mark a significant step in diplomatic efforts, aiming to ensure stable and secure shipping routes through the vital maritime channel. The outcomes so far point towards a constructive international collaboration.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026