Kazakhstan's New Constitution: A Political Power Play?
Kazakh voters have approved a new constitution that could allow President Tokayev to extend his term beyond 2029. While it streamlines parliament and reinstates the vice president role, it raises questions about political succession and control, amid tight state control since independence from the Soviet Union.
Kazakhstan's recent constitutional referendum has passed with overwhelming support, as exit polls indicate around 87% of voters backed the change. The revised constitution could provide President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a pathway to maintain his leadership beyond the typical term limits.
The new framework restructures parliament and resurrects the vice presidency, a position Tokayev can appoint, sparking speculation about his future political maneuvers. With both constitutions capping presidential terms at a single seven-year period, this latest move raises eyebrows amidst discussions of succession.
Despite substantial backing for the constitutional rewrite, opposition remains marginal in a country tightly controlled since its Soviet Union split in 1991. Former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, once a significant influence in Kazakh politics, continues to support Tokayev's leadership despite recent shifts in power dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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