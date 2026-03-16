Kazakhstan's New Constitution: A Political Power Play?

Kazakhstan's recent constitutional referendum has passed with overwhelming support, as exit polls indicate around 87% of voters backed the change. The revised constitution could provide President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a pathway to maintain his leadership beyond the typical term limits.

The new framework restructures parliament and resurrects the vice presidency, a position Tokayev can appoint, sparking speculation about his future political maneuvers. With both constitutions capping presidential terms at a single seven-year period, this latest move raises eyebrows amidst discussions of succession.

Despite substantial backing for the constitutional rewrite, opposition remains marginal in a country tightly controlled since its Soviet Union split in 1991. Former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, once a significant influence in Kazakh politics, continues to support Tokayev's leadership despite recent shifts in power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)