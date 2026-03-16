Left Parties Gear Up for Crucial Assembly Polls Battle

The upcoming assembly elections are shaping up to be a critical test for India's Left parties. The CPI(M) and its allies are rallying to safeguard their stronghold in Kerala while attempting to recover their lost influence in West Bengal.

In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is anticipating a historic third consecutive term, riding on the wave of their touted achievements like eradicating extreme poverty and maintaining communal harmony.

The elections also come against a backdrop of controversy over voter roll deletions, which have led to accusations against the Election Commission for failing to ensure a fair electoral process.