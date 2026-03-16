Trump's China Trip on Hold: Strait of Hormuz Standoff Intensifies

President Donald Trump has suggested he might postpone his much-awaited trip to China, as he intensifies pressure on Beijing to aid in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for easing the spiking oil prices during the Iran conflict.

In a Sunday interview with the Financial Times, Trump emphasized China's dependence on Middle Eastern oil, urging its involvement in forming a new coalition to resume oil tanker movement after Iranian threats compromised global oil distribution. Trump's comments highlighted the evolving geopolitical landscape post-U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Delaying the visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping might cause significant economic repercussions, given the already strained relations from tariff threats. Trump's remarks coincided with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Paris to further trade talks ahead of Trump's proposed China trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)