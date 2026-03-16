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Global Response to Trump's Call for Protecting the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged international allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, currently under threat from Iranian forces amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Several countries, including Japan, Australia, and South Korea, have responded with varying degrees of commitment to join this effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:28 IST
Global Response to Trump's Call for Protecting the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has reached out to international allies, urging them to aid in securing the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a focal point in the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Trump's administration has contacted numerous countries, although the specific identities of these nations remain undisclosed.

The call for support comes as Iran has effectively blocked the Strait, a critical maritime chokepoint, disrupting a significant portion of the world's oil supply. The global community's response to Washington's appeal has been mixed, with countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea showing varying levels of engagement.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has stated that Japan currently has no plans to dispatch naval vessels, while Australia's government has confirmed it will not send ships. South Korea continues to consult on the matter, requiring parliamentary approval for any military deployment. Meanwhile, the European Union is deliberating on enhancing its naval presence in the region without expanding it to include the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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