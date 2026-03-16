Iranian Women's Soccer Team Faces Uncertain Future Amid Asylum Withdrawals

A fifth member of the Iranian women's soccer team has rescinded her asylum request in Australia and plans to reunite with the squad in Malaysia, according to Australian media reports.

This recent development leaves two players and one support staff member still pursuing asylum in Australia amid fears of persecution upon returning to Iran, following the players' decision not to sing the national anthem at a women's Asian Cup match.

The team is currently unable to return to Iran due to regional conflict and is exploring alternative destinations, while Australian authorities continue to support those still seeking asylum.

(With inputs from agencies.)