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Ultimate Sacrifice: Soldier's Duty and Valor on the Line of Control

Naik Tilak Singh, an Indian Army soldier, passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest while on duty at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Despite receiving immediate medical help, he couldn't be revived. His courage and dedication are remembered with high honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:10 IST
Ultimate Sacrifice: Soldier's Duty and Valor on the Line of Control
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In a somber turn of events, Naik Tilak Singh, an Indian Army soldier, succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest while serving at the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Monday.

Stationed in the forward Nangi Takri area of Krishna Ghati sector, Singh was found unconscious during his duty. Despite prompt medical intervention, efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army paid homage to Singh, highlighting his bravery and commitment to duty, which embody the Army's finest traditions. Tributes poured in, celebrating his ultimate sacrifice, a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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