Middle East Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes and Oil Crisis Loom

Explosions reverberated across Beirut on Monday as Israel targeted the Lebanese capital. Simultaneously, a new wave of attacks was launched on Tehran, and Dubai was forced to close its airport after an Iranian drone struck a fuel tank.

Iran has intensified its military actions since being attacked by the US and Israel over two weeks ago, hitting Israel, American bases, and Gulf Arab neighbors' energy infrastructure. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has caused an escalation in global oil prices, putting pressure on Washington as consumers begin to feel the impact.

President Trump has demanded international support to keep the Strait open, but has yet to secure commitments. Rising oil prices threaten to affect elections and consumer confidence, while Iran rebuffs any negotiations amid ongoing missile and drone strikes on regional targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)