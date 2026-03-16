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Karnataka Minister Kharge Criticizes Election Commission's Alleged Bias Toward BJP

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of bias, claiming its election schedule favors BJP interests. Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge alleged Modi prioritizes campaigning over national issues. The ECI announced polling dates for several states and Union Territories, affecting around 17.4 crore voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:40 IST
Karnataka Minister Kharge Criticizes Election Commission's Alleged Bias Toward BJP
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge launched a blistering critique of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the release of the 2026 Assembly election schedule. He alleged that the ECI is operating under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the timetable seems to benefit BJP's preparedness rather than ensuring fairness.

Kharge, speaking publicly, condemned the Prime Minister's heavy campaigning across states set for elections, suggesting he neglects urgent national issues such as the LPG crisis. Kharge also questioned Modi's comprehension of his constitutional duties, accusing him of focusing solely on election rallies.

This controversy erupted after the ECI's Sunday announcement detailing Assembly election dates for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. The electoral exercise will involve multiple phases and extensive logistics, encompassing 824 constituencies and involving nearly 2.19 lakh polling stations. Simultaneously, by-elections are slated for six states, adding further complexity to the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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