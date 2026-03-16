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Congress Accuses Election Commission of Strategic Bias

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal accused the Election Commission of bias, claiming that the assembly election schedule undermines Congress by shortening its campaign period. He criticized the timing of the first phase polls coinciding with Holy Week, affecting Congress' campaign efforts, particularly in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:57 IST
Congress Accuses Election Commission of Strategic Bias
K C Venugopal
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal accused the Election Commission of orchestrating the assembly election dates to deliberately hinder the Congress party's campaign efforts.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal claimed that the polls' scheduling—kicking off on April 9 in Congress strongholds like Assam and Kerala—was an effort to limit the movement of key Congress leaders and restrict the party's campaigning period. He pointed to the Holy Week, a significant time for Keralites, as a particularly inconvenient phase for electioneering.

This reportedly strategic move, Venugopal argued, is evident given similar patterns observed in previous elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, although he maintained that it would not deter Congress' determined efforts in upcoming polls.

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