Left Menu

Election Commission's Move Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal

The Election Commission's decision to transfer West Bengal's chief secretary and DGP after announcing Assembly poll dates has ignited a political conflict. Opposition parties allege that the commission is acting under BJP influence, while BJP accuses them of undermining constitutional institutions. Trinamool Congress criticizes the transfers as partisan and damaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:02 IST
Election Commission's Move Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's recent action to transfer West Bengal's chief secretary and DGP following the announcement of Assembly poll dates has sparked a fierce political battle. Opposition parties have accused the commission of acting in favor of the BJP, prompting a heated exchange with the saffron party.

Prominent voices from the opposition, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the removal of officers in states not governed by the BJP. Yadav cited a lack of similar actions in BJP-run Uttar Pradesh and accused the Election Commission of bias.

On the other side, Union ministers like Giriraj Singh defended the commission, accusing opposition parties of weakening democratic institutions. The removal of top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, has further intensified the ongoing political skirmish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026