Election Commission's Move Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal
The Election Commission's decision to transfer West Bengal's chief secretary and DGP after announcing Assembly poll dates has ignited a political conflict. Opposition parties allege that the commission is acting under BJP influence, while BJP accuses them of undermining constitutional institutions. Trinamool Congress criticizes the transfers as partisan and damaging.
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The Election Commission's recent action to transfer West Bengal's chief secretary and DGP following the announcement of Assembly poll dates has sparked a fierce political battle. Opposition parties have accused the commission of acting in favor of the BJP, prompting a heated exchange with the saffron party.
Prominent voices from the opposition, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the removal of officers in states not governed by the BJP. Yadav cited a lack of similar actions in BJP-run Uttar Pradesh and accused the Election Commission of bias.
On the other side, Union ministers like Giriraj Singh defended the commission, accusing opposition parties of weakening democratic institutions. The removal of top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, has further intensified the ongoing political skirmish.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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