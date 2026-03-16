Congress Criticizes Election Commission Amidst Upcoming State Polls

Monday saw Congress MP K.C. Venugopal express disapproval over the Election Commission of India's timing in announcing the schedule for state elections, suggesting it could have been declared earlier. Venugopal further alleged a partisan bias from the commission towards opposition entities.

With elections slated to start on April 9 in five states, Venugopal voiced confidence in Congress's standing irrespective of what he suggested was a strategic scheduling by the Election Commission. He raised concerns over the practicality of the schedule, especially during the Easter celebrations in Kerala.

The Election Commission's Chief, Gyanesh Kumar, called the elections a "festival of pride," encouraging youthful and first-time voters to engage in the democratic process with enthusiasm and responsibility, underscoring the impact of their participation in shaping the future direction of both states and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)