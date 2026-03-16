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Congress Criticizes Election Commission Amidst Upcoming State Polls

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal criticized the Election Commission of India for announcing polling dates late, accusing the body of bias against opposition parties. He expressed confidence in Congress's election prospects despite what he deemed manipulative scheduling. The Election Commission emphasized voter participation in the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:25 IST
Congress Criticizes Election Commission Amidst Upcoming State Polls
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Monday saw Congress MP K.C. Venugopal express disapproval over the Election Commission of India's timing in announcing the schedule for state elections, suggesting it could have been declared earlier. Venugopal further alleged a partisan bias from the commission towards opposition entities.

With elections slated to start on April 9 in five states, Venugopal voiced confidence in Congress's standing irrespective of what he suggested was a strategic scheduling by the Election Commission. He raised concerns over the practicality of the schedule, especially during the Easter celebrations in Kerala.

The Election Commission's Chief, Gyanesh Kumar, called the elections a "festival of pride," encouraging youthful and first-time voters to engage in the democratic process with enthusiasm and responsibility, underscoring the impact of their participation in shaping the future direction of both states and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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