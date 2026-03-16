Left Menu

Kerala BJP's Election Candidate List Amidst High-Stakes Political Battle

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar anticipates the announcement of the BJP's candidate list for the upcoming state assembly elections by the central leadership. Highlighting the election's significance, he advocates for political change and challenges opponents for policy debates, criticizing Communist Party decisions and urging for economic development in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:33 IST
Kerala BJP's Election Candidate List Amidst High-Stakes Political Battle
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Today, Kerala is on the cusp of a pivotal political moment as the BJP, led by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, prepares to unveil its first list of candidates for the impending assembly elections. The announcement, expected from the party's national leadership, underscores the BJP-NDA's serious commitment to establishing a foothold in the state.

Emphasizing the significance of the elections, Chandrasekhar expressed his belief that the outcome could guide Kerala's future path. He painted a picture of eager voters hungry for change and asserted that the BJP-NDA could usher in development akin to the national progress seen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Kerala, as God's own country, should be economically formidable,' he declared, linking the party's promise to deliver jobs and investments with Modi's decade-long achievements.

In a bold move, Chandrasekhar urged for open debates on governance, ready to engage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or Rahul Gandhi whenever they are prepared. This challenge comes amidst criticism directed towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for fielding controversial candidates, a decision he sees as contrary to the people's expectations. Meanwhile, State Minister V Sivankutty has shown readiness to engage with Chandrasekhar in these proposed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026