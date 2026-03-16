Kerala BJP's Election Candidate List Amidst High-Stakes Political Battle

Today, Kerala is on the cusp of a pivotal political moment as the BJP, led by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, prepares to unveil its first list of candidates for the impending assembly elections. The announcement, expected from the party's national leadership, underscores the BJP-NDA's serious commitment to establishing a foothold in the state.

Emphasizing the significance of the elections, Chandrasekhar expressed his belief that the outcome could guide Kerala's future path. He painted a picture of eager voters hungry for change and asserted that the BJP-NDA could usher in development akin to the national progress seen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Kerala, as God's own country, should be economically formidable,' he declared, linking the party's promise to deliver jobs and investments with Modi's decade-long achievements.

In a bold move, Chandrasekhar urged for open debates on governance, ready to engage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or Rahul Gandhi whenever they are prepared. This challenge comes amidst criticism directed towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for fielding controversial candidates, a decision he sees as contrary to the people's expectations. Meanwhile, State Minister V Sivankutty has shown readiness to engage with Chandrasekhar in these proposed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)