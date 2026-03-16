MLA C C Mukundan's Political Shift: From CPI to BJP
MLA C C Mukundan left the CPI to join the BJP after expressing discontent with the party for not nominating him to contest from Nattika constituency. Mukundan believes that the BJP can better serve the interests of SC/ST communities and aims to contest and win the upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
MLA C C Mukundan, previously expelled from the CPI, officially joined the BJP on Monday in Thrissur.
Mukundan's departure from the Left party followed his dissatisfaction over not being selected to contest for the SC-reserved Nattika constituency by the CPI.
Expressing confidence in BJP's potential to address SC/ST community interests, Mukundan vowed loyalty and aims to win forthcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Mukundan
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- Nattika
- Thrissur
- SC/ST
- election
- political shift
- Congress
- CPI leadership
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