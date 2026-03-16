MLA C C Mukundan's Political Shift: From CPI to BJP

MLA C C Mukundan, previously expelled from the CPI, officially joined the BJP on Monday in Thrissur.

Mukundan's departure from the Left party followed his dissatisfaction over not being selected to contest for the SC-reserved Nattika constituency by the CPI.

Expressing confidence in BJP's potential to address SC/ST community interests, Mukundan vowed loyalty and aims to win forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)