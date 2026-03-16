RSP Sets Stage: Candidates Announced for Kerala Assembly Election

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a United Democratic Front (UDF) ally, has unveiled its choice of four candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections slated for April 9. Despite seeking five seats, the party's leadership remains in talks over the final allocation.

Key among the announced candidates is RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John, who will contest from Chavara in the Kollam district. Other candidates include Ullas Kovoor for Kunnathur, Vishnu Mohan for Eravipuram, and Santhosh Badran for Attingal.

Discussions continue for the fifth seat, particularly targeting Kanhangad in Kasaragod district. The decision is expected soon, especially if the Congress claims the Thrikaripur seat from Kerala Congress. In the last election cycle, the RSP contested in Mattannur, Eravipuram, and Chavara but did not secure any victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)