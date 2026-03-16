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BJP's First Wave: Key Candidates Announced for West Bengal Assembly Elections

The BJP revealed its initial set of 144 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. High-profile names include Suvendu Adhikari contesting from Bhabanipur, Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, and Swapan Dasgupta in Rasbehari. The elections, spanning 294 seats, are set for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:30 IST
BJP's First Wave: Key Candidates Announced for West Bengal Assembly Elections
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its first list of candidates on Monday for the looming Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for next month. The announcement spotlights significant contests, particularly in Bhabanipur, where Suvendu Adhikari faces off against the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Additional noteworthy nominations include Dilip Ghosh in Kharagpur Sadar and Swapan Dasgupta for the Rasbehari constituency. Sumita Sinha, Biman Ghosh, Madhavi Mahalder, Anima Datta, and Lakshikant Sahu have also been named among the BJP's contenders for other critical districts.

West Bengal is gearing up for a two-phase election process on April 23 and 29, encompassing a total of 294 assembly seats, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. The party's strategy appears to be gearing towards significant wins in this crucial electoral battle.

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