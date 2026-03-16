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Karnataka Minister Challenges RSS on Intentions and Registration

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questions the unregistered status and political motives of the RSS, asserting it as the 'single most corrupt body.' Meanwhile, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlights the organization's focus on societal issues and Hindutva ideology. The debate underscores contrasting views on the RSS's role in Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:38 IST
Karnataka Minister Challenges RSS on Intentions and Registration
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold statement on Monday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge cast doubt on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning its unregistered status and branding it as the 'single most corrupt body' in India. Kharge challenged the organization's claims of being a 'social organization' dedicated to nation-building, questioning its political inclinations.

Kharge also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government for not recognizing the organization's true intent. During a press briefing, he remarked, 'Everyone seems to understand the RSS's intentions except the Indian government. Despite being the world's largest network, why does it remain unregistered? Neither the BJP nor the RSS has provided answers.'

Conversely, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted the organization's achievements during a press conference. He emphasized that Hindutva is not merely a lifestyle but a mindset, announcing the RSS's focus on social harmony, family enlightenment, environmental protection, indigenous conduct, and civic duty as crucial issues for societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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