Poland's Nitro-Chem plant is expanding its production capacity with a new line dedicated to trinitrotoluene (TNT), as announced by the country's deputy prime minister on Monday.

The expansion aims to double current TNT production levels, promising a major boost in competitive advantage for Poland on the global stage. The new line is anticipated to be operational within the next 3-4 years.

The enhanced TNT production is expected to open up new diplomatic opportunities for Poland, according to Krzysztof Gawkowski, who shared the announcement at a recent news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)