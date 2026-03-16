BJP Secures Victory in Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections Amid Cross-Voting Drama

In a striking turn of events during the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP clinched two out of the four coveted seats as confirmed on Monday, reported election officials. The opposition BJD and a BJP-supported Independent candidate also secured one seat each, adding to the political intrigue.

Despite the apparent predictability, the elections unraveled intrigue when reports surfaced of cross-voting among opposition ranks. Notably, all 147 Assembly members voted, and significant allegations arose against BJD legislators by their own deputy chief whip, P K Deb, who named several colleagues purportedly supporting BJP candidates.

The situation further tensed when OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das accused three Congress MLAs of violating party norms to favor BJP, an action stirring dissent and potentially reshaping future political dynamics within Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)