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Court Blocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversial Vaccine Overhaul

A federal judge halted key aspects of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s attempt to change U.S. vaccine policy. The court sided with medical groups arguing against the reduction of recommended childhood vaccinations, fearing lowered vaccination rates and public health risks. Kennedy's policies have sparked debate and potential legal changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 01:05 IST
Court Blocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversial Vaccine Overhaul
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In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has blocked critical components of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s initiative to reform U.S. vaccine policy. The court's ruling came as a response to a lawsuit from the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical organizations who contended that the health regulations were altered unlawfully and could adversely impact public health by reducing vaccination rates.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, has sparked political tensions, with criticisms from Donald Trump and his allies. The legal battle focused on the CDC's January decision to decrease the number of childhood vaccinations from the schedule, affecting protections against diseases such as rotavirus, influenza, and hepatitis A.

Amidst this legal backdrop, Kennedy's removal and replacement of all members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has also been a point of contention. The ACIP plays a crucial role in shaping national vaccine protocols and insurance coverage policies. The ongoing debate underscores the complexity and divisiveness of vaccine policy in the U.S.

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