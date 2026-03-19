Nepal's Political Landscape Transformed Post-Election Victory

Nepal's Election Commission presented the official results of the general elections to President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday, marking the end of the electoral process. Elections were held on March 5, 2026, for the House of Representatives, also known as Pratinidhi Sabha.

The House comprises 275 members, with 165 elected directly and 110 through proportional voting. At a ceremonial event at the Office of the President, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari delivered the results to President Paudel, who acknowledged the successful and dedicated conduct of the elections under challenging circumstances.

With 182 seats, the Rastriya Swatantra Party emerged as the dominant force, securing a majority needed to form a government. Consequently, President Paudel is anticipated to invite RSP's Prime Ministerial candidate, Balendra Shah, to establish the next government.

(With inputs from agencies.)