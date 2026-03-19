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Nepal's Political Landscape Transformed Post-Election Victory

Nepal's Election Commission has announced the general election results, leading to a significant win for Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), securing 182 seats out of 275 in the House of Representatives. President Paudel praised the conduct of the elections, highlighting its impact on bolstering democratic processes in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:51 IST
Nepal's Political Landscape Transformed Post-Election Victory
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  • Nepal

Nepal's Election Commission presented the official results of the general elections to President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday, marking the end of the electoral process. Elections were held on March 5, 2026, for the House of Representatives, also known as Pratinidhi Sabha.

The House comprises 275 members, with 165 elected directly and 110 through proportional voting. At a ceremonial event at the Office of the President, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari delivered the results to President Paudel, who acknowledged the successful and dedicated conduct of the elections under challenging circumstances.

With 182 seats, the Rastriya Swatantra Party emerged as the dominant force, securing a majority needed to form a government. Consequently, President Paudel is anticipated to invite RSP's Prime Ministerial candidate, Balendra Shah, to establish the next government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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